Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Sneak Away For An Intimate PDA Moment In Jamaica — New Pic

Selena Gomez can’t keep her hands to herself! New pics of her and Justin Bieber have surfaced showing more PDA in Jamaica, and they’re adorable!

Jeremy Bieber and Chelsey Rebelo aren’t the only ones celebrating their love in Jamaica. Since touching down on the tropical island for Jeremy and Chelsey’s wedding on Feb. 19, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have put their romance on full display, and we’ve got the new pictures to prove it. When they weren’t soaking up all the wedding bliss, Jelena got some alone time on the beach. Photos showed the couple romantically embracing while engaged in a deep conversation. Selena rocked a simple white dress while Justin was shirtless. You would think it was just the two of them on the beach as they only had eyes for each other. So sweet, right? Bystanders said the couple shared a few kisses, according to eonline.com. Can we say relationship goals?! SEE JUSTIN AND SELENA’S PDA PICS HERE!

Justin and Selena’s trip to Jamaica definitely solidified their love. As we previously reported, Justin now has marriage on his mind after watching his dad tie the knot. “Justin has been thinking a lot about his future with Selena since they’ve been in Jamaica. Justin and Selena have been having discussions about their future together, and they can absolutely see a life where they are married and enjoying kids together,” a source close to Justin shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Adorable, right? And speaking of expanding their family, Justin’s dad is doing just that. On Feb. 21, Jeremy announced that he and his wife are expecting their first child together. Can their week get any better?! Jeremy shared an adorable photo of Chelsey flaunting her baby bump, and we couldn’t be more excited.

I guess now, we just have to wait and see what Justin and Selena’s plans are. Of course, there’s no rush as the couple recently rekindled their romance in December 2017. But, by the looks of their Jamaica PDA pics, we think they’re in it for the long haul this time.

