Jennifer Lawrence’s 5 Sexiest Gowns While Promoting ‘Red Sparrow’

Jennifer Lawrence has been looking better than ever and flaunting her incredible figure in various gorgeous gowns while promoting her film ‘Red Sparrow’. See some of our favorites here!

Look at that sexy lady! Jennifer Lawrence, 27, showed off her hot bod in various figure-flattering gowns while promoting her amazing new film, Red Sparrow and we are taking a look at some of our favorites! The Academy Award winning actress sure knows how to make quite an impression on the red carpet and we can’t get enough! From elegant styles to casual chic styles, Jennifer’s been a sight to see and proves her fashion choices are just as incredible as her acting skills!

While at a recent Feb. 20 photo call in London for her new film, Jennifer posed in a floor length black gown with a high slit that showed off her toned legs. The cleavage baring gown was almost identical to the one Elizabeth Hurley wore back in 1994 at the premiere of the film Four Wedding and a Funeral. It’s good to see J-Law bringing back classic styles in modern times! On the red carpet at the London premiere of Red Sparrow, she also wore a. eye-catching floor length gown but this time it was a silver color with sequins. CHECK OUT ALL OF JENNIFER’S LOOKS HERE!

At the 2018 EE British Academy Film Awards on Feb. 18, Jennifer chose a unique black flared out gown with white lacy off-the-shoulder sleeves and she went for a totally different look at the Newseum red carpet event in Washington D.C. on Feb. 15 when she wore an olive green blazer over a short black silky dress and black thigh-high boots. Finally, at another outing in London while promoting the film, Jennifer brought out her classy yet casual charm when she wore a bright red knee-length dress with a long tan trench coat over it. We’re loving her looks and can’t wait to see what she comes up with for her next public appearance!

