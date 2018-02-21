Honey Boo Boo Fires Back After Being Accused Of ‘Acting Black’: ‘Look At My Face — I’m White’

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson took to Instagram to strongly strike back at followers accusing her of acting like she’s black and it was quite the reaction! See it here!

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 12, called out a follower who accused her of “acting black” in a video she posted to Instagram and she made sure to let them know she was nothing but white! “Let me just tell y’all,” she began in the video. “Someone just told me to stop acting black in my comments. Honey! The last thing I am is black, honey. I’m white, look at my face. I’m white.” If that wasn’t clear enough, the reality star continued to elaborate. “And I want to know how the f**k you act a color?,” she exclaimed. “Like, oh you wake up one day and be like, ‘Hm, let’s see! I’m gonna be purple! Ho, you can’t act a color. You can be a color, but you can’t act a color.” With an enthusiastic response like that, it seems Honey Boo Boo definitely wanted to set the record straight!

The outspoken star has been open about her feelings on the most recent episode of Mama June: From Hot to Not. She revealed she’s been struggling with feeling lonely after recently running away from her mother, June “Mama June” Shannon, 38. She also said that since both June and her sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 18, both have boyfriends, she feels secluded and wants to spend more time with her father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, 46, who is currently living separately from the family. “Pumpkin just had [her boyfriend] Josh move up, and now she’s pregnant,” she said on the show. “I mean, Pumpkin and Josh and Mama and her new boyfriend–it can get lonely some times. I got [my three-legged dog] Jelly Bean but it’s the only person I got.”

Honey Boo Boo’s dad understands his daughter’s feelings and hopes to get more visitation rights soon. “Pumpkin’s pregnant,” he explained on the show. “June is sleeping and hanging around another man. Alana is running off…I can’t get visitation, but they look at me as the bad parent. It don’t make no damn sense.”

