Hailey Baldwin Goes Goth With Edgy Look At 2018 BRIT Awards

Goth glam alert! Hailey Baldwin looked like a total badass at the 2018 BRIT Awards, going for a much darker and edgier look than we’re used to seeing from her.

Hailey Baldwin hit up the 2018 BRIT Awards as a presenter, and she debuted a whole new look at the show. The gorgeous model showed off her fabulous figure on the red carpet, wearing a skintight, sequined black gown with navy blue paneling down the sides. She completed her goth look with her hair tousled in a purposely messy style and swept to the side, with darkened brows and a deep, midnight blue lipstick. Her incredible makeup was done by Vincent Oquendo for EX1 Cosmetics, and we have to say, we’re absolutely loving the edginess of her red carpet look!

Along with the dark lip, Vincent made sure Hailey’s skin was glowing by prepping it with a calming serum and moisturizer. He then mixed EX1’s Invisiwear Liquid Foundation in shade 6.0 and 8.0 to give her a perfect base. “I used a warmer foundation shade because with a cool dark lip, it’s better to add some warmth to the skin — otherwise, you can look too pale,” Vincent explained. He finished with the Delete Fluide Concealer, warmed up the complexion with Benefit’s Hula Powder in Light and Dark, and added EX1’s Blusher in Natural Flush and Pretty in Peach to Hailey’s cheeks and eyelids. Stunning!

The 2018 BRITS will be a star-studded show, with performances from Justin Timberlake, Rita Ora and Liam Payne, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and plenty more. Plus, the biggest names in Britain’s music scene will go head to head to take home some major awards. Check back here for full coverage!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Hailey’s look at the 2018 BRIT Awards?