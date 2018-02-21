Foo Fighters Rock The Roof Off The BRIT Awards With ‘The Sky Is A Neighborhood’

Now, that’s how you make a debut. The Foo Fighters finally played the BRIT Awards, blasting ‘The Sky Is The Neighborhood’ while rocking on top of a log cabin! Really.

Though they’ve been a band for 24 years, the Foo Fighters have never played the BRIT awards. Well, the rockers – Dave Grohl, 49, Taylor Hawkins, 46, Nate Mendel, 49, Pat Smear, 58, Chris Shiflett, 46, and Rami Jaffee, 48 – took to the stage of London’s O2 Arena on Feb. 21. Actually, they took to the roof of what host Jack Whitehall called a “hastily built ski chalet” to perform “The Sky Is A Neighborhood.” Well, considering Dave didn’t let a broken leg stop him from finishing a show, performing on a fake log cabin is NBD, right?

Despite never having appeared at the awards show, the Foo Fighters have picked up five BRIT Awards during their quarter-decade together as a band. The group won International Album in 2008 for Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace. They have also won the BRIT award for International group three times: in 2008, 2012, 2015 and earlier in the night. Yes, before they performed, the group actually won the BRIT Award for International Group. “We’ve been coming to the UK for twenty-something years now. We’ve always considered this place a second home,” Dave Grohl said when accepting the award. “This one goes out to all the musicians that get up on stage, plug in and play. Long live rock and roll.”

The American band has been popular in the U.K. They scored another No. 1 album overseas when they released Concrete and Gold in Sept. 2017, according to Billboard. This followed their chart-topping records One By One, Wasting Light and the aforementioned Echoes record. It seems that they would have played the ceremony by now, right? “Anyone who was lucky enough to witness one of their shows on the recent sold out UK tour, or their set at Glastonbury – which was undoubtedly one of the best performances the festival has ever seen and a night that will be talked about forever – will know why Foo Fighters are the biggest and most exciting rock band in the world,” Jason Iley, BRITs Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Sony Music UK & Ireland said in a statement.

After crossing this off their bucket list, what’s next for the Foo Fighters? Perhaps finally collaborating with Liam Gallagher? Oasis formed just a few years before the Foos and the two bands were staples of the Alternate Rock scene of the mid-90s to early 2000s. Clearly, this is something that has to happen, right? “They keep texting me, man,” Liam told NME. “They wanted to do one tune, but I dunno – I’ll do it one day, but I’m too busy doing this at the moment. But I do like them – I think Foo Fighters have got good tunes. I think Dave Grohl’s very talented, and so is the band.”

