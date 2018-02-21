FL Shooting Survivor, 17, Fires Back At Trump Jr. & Others Claiming Massacre Is A Hoax

After Donald Trump Jr. seemingly accused David Hogg of being an ‘actor,’ the Florida high school survivor called him ‘disgusting’ for believing such nonsensical conspiracy theories.

“I’m just so sorry that these people have lost their faith in America, because I know I certainly haven’t,” David Hogg, 17, said of the conspiracy theorists lobbying accusations at him, including David Trump Jr., 40. The survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting spoke with Anderson Cooper on the Feb. 20 episode of AC360, slamming rumors that he was “coached” or that he is something other than a teenage high schooler dealing with the grief of seeing seventeen of his fellow students shot dead. “The fact that these people refuse to believe that something like this could happen is something that all of us don’t want to believe, but the sad truth is that it is.”

“These people saying this [are] absolutely disturbing. I’m not an actor in any way, sense or form,” David added. “I am the son of a former FBI agent, and that is true. But as such, it is also true that I go to Stoneman Douglas High School. And, I was a witness to this. I’m not a crisis actor. I’m someone who had to witness this and live through this and I continue to be having to do that.”

David stumbled over his words, as he was visibly frustrated that anyone could think the Feb. 14 massacre was faked or that he was somehow an actor hired to stir up emotions about gun control. “It’s unbelievable to me that these people are even saying this and the fact that Donald Trump Jr. liked that post is disgusting to me, but it’s also false in terms that the sense that, these people keep saying I’m anti second amendment. I’m not.” David said that he believed Americans should own the a gun if they are “mentally stable,” don’t have prior convictions and are “not going to go out and commit these atrocities. We have a right to live just as we have a right to bear arms.”

"I’m not a crisis actor. I’m somebody that had to witness this and live through this and I continue to have to do that," says Florida student David Hogg in response to conspiracy theories being written about him https://t.co/JruN0GWMRD https://t.co/j8VoIwj4ma — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) February 21, 2018

Claiming some of the students on tv after #Parkland are actors is the work of a disgusting group of idiots with no sense of decency — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 20, 2018

President Donald Trump’s son liked two tweets promoting conspiracy theories about the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Donny Junior liked a tweet about a True Pundit post titled “Outspoken Trump-Hating School Shooting Survivor is Son of FBI Agent; MSM Helps Prop Up Incompetent Bureau.” Junior got dragged over the coals for promoting conspiracy theories about the shooting. Senator Marco Rubio, 46, a man who is by no means a friend of gun-control activists, even stepped in to shut down these fools. “Claiming some of the students on tv after #Parkland are actors is the work of a disgusting group of idiots with no sense of decency,” he tweeted. When Marco Rubio is successfully calling you an idiot, you know you screwed up.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about these people suggesting David was “coached,” or that he’s a “pawn” of gun control activists?