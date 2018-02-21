Eva Longoria Poses In Silk Slip Dress At 6 Mos. Pregnant With Kerry Washington & Gina Rodriguez

Hamming it up at the Costume Designers Guild Awards, Eva Longoria flaunted her baby bump alongside fellow actresses! She also proved her maternity style’s flawless.

Eva Longoria, 42, was positively glowing at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Feb. 20. Dressed in a silky pink slip dress complete with a matching duster, the actress showed fans her impeccable sense of style has not slowed down since becoming pregnant. By her side at the event, BFFs Kerry Washington, 41, and Gina Rodriguez, 33, couldn’t help gushing over Eva’s baby bump, making for some adorable pics. Seriously, this trio totally stole the show! Click here to see sweet pics of Eva and her husband José Bastón.

Eva attended the Beverly Hills award show in order to introduce Kerry, who won the spotlight award. The spotlight award honors an actor whose talent and career personify an enduring commitment to excellence. Posting a sweet Instagram photo of herself alongside Eva and Gina, Kerry thanked her friend for her complimentary introduction — but first had to acknowledge Eva’s pregnancy. “Sisters from other misters. That baby’s gonna have a lotta aunties!” the Scandal star captioned the pic. “THANK YOU @evalongoria for that beautiful introduction. You and @lynpaolo made me cry!”

When Eva took the stage to intro her pal, she admitted that she’s having extra difficulty in deciding what to wear as her baby bump grows. “It’s hard enough to decide what to wear to these things, oh my God,” she announced. “My Spanx don’t fit anymore!” Eva is currently expecting her first child, a baby boy, with husband José Bastón, 49. Back in December the couple confirmed she was four months along, putting her due date in May!

Despite having fashion challenges though, Eva’s maternity style has been on point. After all, she wore a custom long-sleeved silk jersey Genny gown in the color black to support the Time’s Up movement at the Golden Globes back in January and TOTALLY rocked it!

