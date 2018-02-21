Ed Sheeran Serenades BRIT Awards With ‘Supermarket Flowers’ Performance

Ed Sheeran’s done it again! The British crooner dazzled us with a spectacular performance of ‘Supermarket Flowers’ at the BRIT Awards! Get the details!

Ed Sheeran, 27, has the voice of an angel. The singer hit the stage at the BRIT Awards to sing a beautiful rendition of his hit “Supermarket Flowers.” The song is one of the slower ones on his album, Divide, but it packed an emotional punch. “Supermarket Flowers” makes you feel all the feelings! Ed didn’t make a huge spectacle of his performance. His voice was more than enough to make this performance one of the best of the night. No wonder this guy has four Grammys!

Ed walked the red carpet solo and not with his fiancee Cherry Seaborn. After almost three years of dating, the happy couple confirmed they got engaged in Jan. 2018. “Got myself a fiancé just before new year,” Ed captioned the sweet Instagram photo. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.” So cute! Who else is psyched for the wedding? Their nuptials will be star-studded, that’s for sure!

The past year has been a big one for Ed. In addition to getting engaged, Ed released his third studio album, Divide, in March 2017. His work earned him three nominations at this year’s BRIT Awards: British Male Solo Artist, MasterCard British Album of the Year, and British Single. He’s won four BRIT Awards in the past, including British Breakthrough Act, British Male Solo Artist, and MasterCard British Album of the Year. He was also featured on BFF Taylor Swift’s track “Endgame” and appeared in her music video! Keep it up, Ed!

