Dua Lipa Rocks The Stage At 2018 Brit Awards With Electric Performance Of ‘New Rules’

Dua Lipa blew fans away as she took the stage at the ’18 Brit Awards. Performing her hit ‘New Rules,’ she delivered a memorable performance with amazing vocals!

Not only did Dua Lipa, 22, make Brit Awards history this year with five nominations, but the singer also gave one heck of a performance at the award show on Feb. 21. Belting out her song “New Rules,” Dua got the crowd going with her energetic set and spot-on vocals. We especially loved her floral outfit and glitter eyeshadow — talk about stunning! Seriously, Dua was BEYOND impressive in every way! Click here to see the 2018 Brit Awards’ best-dressed celebs.

Dua began her performance laying down on a neon triangle platform. She was sporting a floral bodysuit paired with a matching floral jacket. And of course she was rocking her signature Adidas sneakers as well. The star was joined on stage by tons of women dressed in cool pastel colors, and her LA-themed set featured palm trees, flamingos, beach lounge chairs, and even a simulated pool. The show echoed the vibe of her “New Rules” music video, but we love how she gave her live performance an extra dose of pizazz, which the crowd went wild for!

There’s no doubt Dua made a splash in 2017. After all, the 22-year-old was nominated for a whopping five Brit Awards this year — including Best Album. Even more importantly though, Dua made Brits history, as no female artist has ever received five nominations in a single year — until now of course! Last month, after finding out she was up for five awards, the star tweeted, “Lol how is this real?” In addition to Best Album, Dua was nominated for British Solo Female Artist, British Artist Video of the Year, British Breakthrough Act, and British Single.

Dua’s five nominations also made her the most nominated act this year! And after watching the amazing performance she just gave, it’s not hard to see why Dua has gotten so much attention lately. Along with Dua, Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Sam Smith, Stormzy, and Rag’n’Bone Man are also set to perform live at the ceremony.

