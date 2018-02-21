Costume Designers Guild Awards Best Dressed: Kerry Washington & More

At an show honoring the most gifted costume designers in the industry, of course everyone looked absolutely gorgeous! See the best looks from the Costume Designers Guild Awards here!

Let’s talk about Queen Kerry Washington first. Kerry was at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on February 19 to accept the Lacoste Spotlight Award, and looked incredible. The Spotlight Award is “presented to an actor whose talent and career personify an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special awareness of the role and importance of costume design,” according to the CDGA. Kerry was honored for her work on Scandal.

Her flowing black gown was somewhat see-through but structured in the bodice like lingerie. The gown was covered with embroidered flowers and leaves, leading to gigantic roses at the very bottom. So chic! The added pop of color from her hot pink lipstick is utter perfection! See the full-length photo of her stunning red carpet look here!

Gina Rodriguez from Jane the Virgin and Annihilation looked like an absolute babe. Gina rocked a slinky gown with a thigh-high — and we mean high — slit and ample cleavage. The black dress with a nude underlay was dotted with black sparkles and beads. It was truly one of our favorite looks of the night. Sarah Hyland was absolutely breathtaking, too! The Modern Family star wowed in a strapless, electric blue gown studded with embroidered flowers. Her sleek hair and on-point eyebrows complimented the look nicely. Eva Longoria proved to be the chicest (and comfiest!) pregnant lady at the show. She looked positively adorable in a pink, satin gown with a matching, open coat. Like PJs, but better! She’s glowing. See more of the best dresses and outfits on the red carpet at the 2018 Costume Designers Guild Awards HERE!

