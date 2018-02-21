Stars Wear White Roses To Support Time’s Up At 2018 BRIT Awards — Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran & More

Time’s Up at the BRIT Awards! Celebs attending the show are wearing white roses to support the movement. See Dua Lipa, Rita Ora and more!

The way to show support for the Time’s Up movement has evolved as awards season moves forward. While the original idea was to wear black dresses on the red carpet as a show of solidarity, as first seen at the Golden Globes, then pins that said “Time’s Up,” the identifier is now a white rose. What a beautiful symbol! It’s a way to show commitment to the cause without dictating the wardrobe of an entire industry. There are only so many different black designer dresses, after all.

Much like what we saw at the Grammy Awards in January, the 2018 BRIT Awards red carpet was full of famous women rocking their roses. Almost everyone at the BRITs is either wearing a white rose pin, or carrying a long-stemmed rose as an accessory. The outpouring of Time’s Up love is just incredible. Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Ed Sheeran, and Spice Girls’ Emma Bunton all made sure that their roses were front and center when they were being photographed before the show started. More power to them! To see all of the celebrities who wore white roses to the BRIT Awards, scroll through our gallery!

