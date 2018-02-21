Camila Cabello Stuns In Pretty, Pale Blue Dress At 2018 BRIT Awards

Camila Cabello always looks stunning on the red carpet, and that was no different when she showed up to the 2018 BRIT Awards on Feb. 21. See her look here!

Some of the biggest names in music showed up for the BRIT Awards in London on Feb. 21, and Camila Cabello surprised us all by making an appearance on the red carpet. The gorgeous singer attended the show in a light blue dress, which featured a halter top neckline and keyhole cutout to reveal a bit of cleavage. Although the gown was a bit loose on Camila’s slender frame, the sheer skirt allowed a bit of sex appeal, and as always, Camila looked gorgeous. She completed the look with her hair in a loose, messy braid, with curls falling down the side and her bands swept apart in the middle.

For her makeup look, Camila kept things simple, opting for a pale pink lipstick and natural-looking eye makeup. Plus, of course, she made sure to carry a white rose on the carpet, which was how the attendees of the awards ceremony honored the #TimesUp movement against sexual abuse. Camila was not listed amongst the expected guests at the BRITs, so she’s likely in attendance as a presenter. Regardless, this year’s show is bound to be an entertaining affair, as stars like Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, Rita Ora and Liam Payne, Sam Smith and more are going to hit the stage with sure-to-be epic performances.

At the beginning of 2018, Camila dropped her debut solo album, Camila, and she’s already sold out her spring tour. Fans are also buzzing that she may be the opening act for Taylor Swift’s summer 2018 stadium tour, although nothing has been confirmed at this time.

