Watch The BRIT Awards Live Stream 2018 — See The Show Online For Free

This is so exciting! The BRIT Awards, which honors the best of the best in pop music, is happening today, February 21, and it’s bound to be full of surprises and fun. The 2018 show is chock full of celebrities and special performances. That’s why you’re going to want to tune into our live stream above! Of course you want to see Liam Payne and Rita Ora get down and dirty on stage, and see artists like Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa (hopefully) win big.

We knew the night was going to be awesome when we found out that comedian Jack Whitehall was hosting the show. Jack, star of Bounty Hunters, is one in a long list of comedians to helm the night. Past hosts include James Corden and Russell Brand! Though he’s going to a damn good job, he revealed to the BBC that he had some pre-show jitters. Understandable!

“I’m worried about the Brits because it’s such a high-profile show,” he said. “It’s live, anything can happen – and historically, anything has happened – so it’s a nerve-wracking thing to be doing, but it’s the biggest night in music and it’s a good level of scared and excitement. I’m not sure I’ll get laughs. I’ll do jokes but I won’t do full stand up – I’m just there to introduce the acts and keep everyone’s spirits high.” Hopefully, he said, “people will get more drunk as the night goes on and it will get easier”.

