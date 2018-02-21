BRIT Awards 2018: The Hottest Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

The day is finally here! The 2018 BRIT Awards are tonight, Feb 21., so in preparation, we’re taking a look back at the event’s hottest red carpet looks of all-time!

Grab your popcorn and pull up a chair because it’s time for the BRIT Awards! There are a ton of exciting nominees this year like Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift, we can hardly wait! Taylor is up for two nominations — best international female solo artist AND best British video for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” with Zayn Malik. Besides amazing nominees and awesome performances, the BRIT Awards has also debuted some gorgeous red carpet looks. We’re sure there are going to be plenty of dresses to gawk over tonight, but for now, let’s take a look back at some of the hottest BRIT Awards red carpet looks of all time!

Our favorite red carpet look from the BRITs comes from Taylor Swift during the 2015 show! The sassy singer wore a long flowing black dress with a sheer red dragon embroidered on the back — we don’t think we’ve ever seen anything cooler! The dress also had a long train and red details on the side that definitely added to the overall look. Taylor also had a really hot dress at the 2013 BRIT Awards. She again opted for a long black dress, but that time with sheer cutouts on her legs — sexy!

Not to bring up rivals or anything… but another favorite BRIT Awards look is Kim Kardashian‘s dress from the 2015 BRIT Awards. Kim wore probably one of the sexiest body suits we’ve ever seen. Her outfit featured a black cutout body suit, a matching choker, and some killer heels. Speaking of killer heels, Katy Perry, had some awesome silver heels paired with her sexy business casual look at the 2017 BRIT Awards. Katy wore a pink and teal gradient sports coat with her hair in a tight bun — different but classy!

To see more of the BRIT Awards hottest red carpet looks of all time, click through the gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, will you be watching the BRIT Awards tonight? Let us know in the comment section below!