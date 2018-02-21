Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Saved Romantic Love Notes From Brad Pitt — & Justin Found Them

Justin Theroux came across something crazy in Jennifer Aniston’s possessions when they were still together — love notes from her ex, Brad Pitt, according to a shocking report!

Could Jennifer Aniston really still be pining over Brad Pitt?! The actress reportedly saved sweet love letters he wrote to her when they were together — and Justin Theroux discovered them amongst her things, a new report claims! “He stumbled upon old Post-it notes Brad had written,” an insider tells Us Weekly. “Sweet little Post-its like, ‘You looked nice tonight’ or ‘Miss you already.’ ” The site reports that Justin came across the love notes two years ago, but at the time Jen assured him that they “weren’t a big deal.” However, he reportedly wasn’t “thrilled” and it became a topic of insecurity for him.

Jen and Brad ended their relationship in 2005 after his affair with Angelina Jolie, but fans have always longed for the golden couple to get back together. When Jennifer and Justin announced their split earlier this month, the Internet blew up with new hope, as Brad is currently single, too. The exes have reportedly kept in touch over the years and still have each other’s phone numbers. One report even claimed that Jen turned to Brad for “comfort” after going through her separation from Justin at the end of 2017, although HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that that story was a complete “fabrication.”

Us does not make it clear what happened to these rumored love notes after Justin allegedly discovered them. However, since he reportedly came across them two years ago, it doesn’t seem like the alleged letters would have had much to do with the split.

