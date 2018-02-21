Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Reportedly Agree To Stop Trying For A Baby & Let It Happen ‘Naturally’

Babies are reportedly still on the brain for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, but instead of making plans for a bundle of joy, they want to just wait and see what happens.

Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 48, aren’t getting any younger, but even though they reportedly want a child together, they’re not going out of their way to plan for a baby, Us Weekly reports. “Blake and Gwen have decided to put plans to have a baby on hold,” an insider tells the mag. “Their feeling is if it happens naturally….great. But they’ve decided not to focus on it for the time being.” Of course, Gwen already has three sons from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale, so it’s not like the couple is living life completely childless! It’s clear from photos and videos posted to social media that Blake is super close with Gwen’s kids, too.

However, the mag claims he’s “always wanted children” of his own, and for a while, Gwen was dedicated to giving her man a biological child. But now, she reportedly feels it “might not be meant to be,” and Blake is cool with that. “He is completely at peace with the prospect of not having any biological children of his own,” the source reveals. Blake and Gwen have been together for nearly two and a half years, and it’s obvious that their relationship is VERY serious. Even though the topic of kids is a big one, these two definitely give off the vibe that they can work through just about anything!

Blake is currently on tour through March, and he obviously keeps very busy with his job as a coach on The Voice, so he’ll still have a lot on his plate this year. Whatever makes these lovebirds happy is fine with us!

