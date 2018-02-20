Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir: 5 Things About The Ice Dancing Pair Who Took Home Olympic Gold

With one incredible performance, Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue ice danced their way into history. These two won gold at the Winter Olympics, so get to know about this duo.

1. They’re the most decorated figure skaters — EVER. With their record-breaking performance on Feb. 19, Tessa Virtue, 28, and Scott Moir, 30, did more than just win the gold medal in the ice dancing mixed event at the 2018 Winter Olympics. By scoring 206.07 points, the Canadian pair set a world-record for highest overall scores and the 122.40-point Moulin Rogue free skate program set a record for highest short dance score ever recorded, per NBC Olympics. By securing their fifth medal – gold team figure skating and ice dancing in PyeongChang, gold in ice dance at the 2010 Vancouver games, two silver medals at the 2014 Sochi games – Tessa and Scott are now the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history.

2. Their gold-medal winning routine was once considered too sexy. The soundtrack to Tessa and Scott’s skating programs read like a weird mix of Classic Rock and campy music theater. The music to their short dance this season included “Sympathy for the Devil” by the Rolling Stones, The Eagles’ “Hotel California,” “Oye Como Va” by Santana and – the song that won them the gold – selections from the “Moulin Rogue!” soundtrack. Yet, it was that Baz Luhrmann-inspired that almost got them in hot water back home

The couple’s routine included a dynamic lift where Tessa “wraps her long limbs around [Scott’s] neck and leans backwards,” according to The Toronto Star. “We knew that taking the ice at an Olympic games again meant that we needed to have a different style,” Tessa said. “We wanted to make a bit of a different statement. If that was bringing an edge or sexuality or darkness, or a contemporary feel to it, then mission accomplished I guess.” When the couple got to South Korea, they tweaked the lift because, according to Scott, “What it came down to actually was that when we slowed it down and looked on the video, it wasn’t aesthetically that beautiful of a position.”

3. Sorry fans – they’re not dating. For those shipping these two – bad news. These two have maintained that their relationship is strictly platonic, according to Time. However, things were once “romantic” between them, when they were 9 and 7-years-old. However, after some teasing from his friends, Scott ended the relationship over the phone!

Congratulations to @ScottMoir & @tessavirtue for leading @TeamCanada to the gold with Moulin Rouge… you are Christian and Satine on ice! Looking forward to cheering you on in the individual competition #PyeongChang2018 https://t.co/feqMAlES31 — Baz Luhrmann (@bazluhrmann) February 12, 2018

Skaters. Artists. The pinnacle of ice dance greatness. Watch Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir's full 'Roxanne' documentary here: https://t.co/yh5pjZPdQV pic.twitter.com/K9YmCV62C8 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 6, 2018

4. He comes from a skating family. While Tessa took skating lessons at age 6 to avoid being embarrassed when she took field trips to the rink, according to NBC Olympics, Scott comes from a family of skaters. His mother coached figure skating, his dad played hockey and both his brothers – Danny Moir and Charlie Moir – skate. His cousins Sheri Moir and Cara Moir also competed in the 2017 World Synchronized Skating Championships.

5. This was their last Olympics. Figure skating is a young person’s sport. By the time the 2022 Olympic games in Beijing roll around, Tessa would be 33 and Scott would be 35. They could theoretically be competing against people half their ages, so instead – they’ve decided to go out on top. “I think it’s a nice end to our Olympic career,” Tessa told CBC Sports. “I can’t help but think about the 20 years we’ve spent working for this moment.”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Tessa and Scott’s routine? Amazing, right?