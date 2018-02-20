Wendy Williams Slams Beyonce After Fergie’s All-Star Backlash: She Needs Autotune Too

Wendy Williams just went there! When she addressed the negative backlash Fergie received from her NBA All-Star performance, Wendy said that Fergie, Beyonce and more popular singers need autotune to perform LIVE!

The Beyhive may be coming for Wendy Williams! The talk show host, 53, slammed the fan group’s queen, Beyonce, 36, when she told her audience [on February 20] that Beyonce needs autotune to for LIVE performances! Wendy made the lewd comment about the Grammy-winning singer when she addressed Fergie’s controversial performance at NBA All-Star weekend. “There are only a few people who can sing raw-dog and Fergie is not one, she needs autotune,” Wendy said before adding, “Jen[nifer] Lopez needs autotune and Janet [Jackson] needs autotune and Beyonce needs autotune.” Her studio audience reacted mildly to the disses, until Wendy said Beyonce’s name, to which the crowd collectively gasped. The outspoken host then gave her own list of female artists who she feels don’t need any assistance when it comes to their voices — “Adele, Aretha [Franklin], Celine [Dion], Dionne Warwick, and Mariah [Carey], they don’t need nothing — They sing raw-dog you know?” she continued.

Almost instantly after Wendy dissed Beyonce, the Beyhive pounced. Fans of the singer took to Twitter to slam Wendy, with one Twitter user writing, “I’m waiting for the Beyhive to eat Wendy Williams alive.” Another Twitter user clapped back saying, “Beyonce does not need auto tune. Wendy we all see something is wrong. U might need a longer vacation.” People outside of the Beyhive even defended Beyonce, with one person tweeting, “Beyonce can sing. I’m not apart of the Beyhive but I’ve heard her sing a cappella and she sounded amazing”. See more angry reactions below!

Many fans are clapping back at Wendy’s comment, saying there’s cold hard proof Beyonce doesn’t need autotune. That cold hard proof? — In 2013, Beyonce received backlash for “lip syncing” her performance at the presidential inauguration for Barack Obama, 56. Soon after her performance, she was slated to take the stage for the Super Bowl 47, where she even received backlash ahead of the show with some assuming she would “lip sync.” However, in a press conference ahead of SB47, Beyonce shut down the naysayers by performing an on-the-spot National Anthem performance for a room full of reporters in January 2013. After flawlessly performing in front of the cheering crowd, she said, “Any questions?” as she laughed. Bey then admitted to lip syncing at the inauguration and explained why.

“Well I am a perfectionist, and one thing about me, I practice until my feet bleed and I did not have time to rehearse with the orchestra,” she said. “It was a lot LIVE television show, and a very important one for me, one of my proudest moments, and due to the weather, due to the delay, due to no proper sound check, I did not feel comfortable taking a risk. It was about the president and the inauguration and I wanted to make him and my country proud, so I decided to sing along with my pre-recorded track, which is very common in the music industry and i’m very proud of my performance.” Beyonce’s unexpected National Anthem performance and her explanation is just one of the many reasons the Beyhive is coming to her rescue after Wendy’s diss.

