Eek! Tyra Banks, 44, made an unexpected appearance on the latest episode of America’s Next Top Model and she told the ladies that they may have a very revealing photo shoot coming up. In a sneak peek video obtained by EW, Tyra can be seen speaking with the models as they get ready to prep for their next photo op and they didn’t seem too thrilled as tears welled up in some of their eyes thinking they would have to strip down nude. “I told you guys at judging [we’re doing] a raw shoot,” Tyra said in the clip. “It’s stripped and it is bare.” As the models braced themselves, Tyra then brought on the punchline by saying, “But, it’s not naked. It’s no makeup!” Whew! CHECK OUT THE VIDEO HERE!

The girls were definitely relieved when they heard they wouldn’t have to be taking off their clothes. Erin, especially, was fearing a nude photo shoot and expressed her happiness with the false alarm. “I just thought, ‘What a relief,’” the 42-year-old explained in a confessional. “I would definitely do a makeup-less photo shoot over a nude any day.” As the clip goes on, Tyra can be seen taking the ladies upstairs to remove their makeup to get ready for the photos. They had a professional manicure done before Tyra arrived. “It’s scary to be raw,” Tyra said to the girls. “So, in each and every one of your individual photos, only one face will show. But, your model sisters will be right there in that photo supporting you with their beautiful hands as you show yourself vulnerably.”

Tyra’s return to cycle 24 of the reality television competition series has proved to be an entertaining one. She replaced Rita Ora, 27, as host and in addition to her work on ANTM she has been juggling her duties as a judge on America’s Got Talent.

New episodes of America’s Next Top Model airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. on VH1.

