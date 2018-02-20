Travis Scott Begging Kylie Jenner To Keep Stormi Off TV: Will She Be Banned From ‘KUWTK’?

We might not be keeping up with Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi if daddy Travis Scott has his way. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he doesn’t want her on TV.

So far new mom Kylie Jenner, 20, has been incredibly protective and private when it comes to her nearly three-week-old infant daughter Stormi Webster. The little one’s daddy Travis Scott, 25, is hoping that it stays that way and that she doesn’t end up on her mom’s reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “Travis is happy that Stormi has so many advantages out of the gate being the daughter of two high-profile parents, but his wish is that she has as much of a normal life as possible in the celebrity bubble she is in.That is why he would love for Stormi never to be on TV but he knows that the likelihood of that happening is pretty much impossible,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Its something that is not causing friction with Kylie yet, but it’s definitely been conversed about on many occasions because they both have different ideas of how they want to parent. So time will tell if it reaches a boiling point. But as of right now Travis would love nothing more than to never see Stormi on camera anytime soon. He wants her to be a kid,” our insider adds.

Even though Kylie has loved living life in the public eye, she was shockingly private when it came to her pregnancy. She didn’t even officially confirm the news until three days after Stormi’s Feb. 1 arrival. She showed off intimate pregnancy moments in a beautiful 11 minute video “To Our Daughter” and it took us all the way up to Kylie’s delivery. So far she’s only posted one pic to her Instagram of her precious bundle of joy when she gave Stormi’s name announcement. Even then we only saw the little girl’s nose and mouth and not her entire face. Maybe Ky will shock us all and raise her child out of the public eye!

