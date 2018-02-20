Lea Michele, Olivia Munn, Shay Mitchell & More Best Dressed At Runway To Red Carpet Luncheon

Stars were shining bright at a Variety & WWD-hosted luncheon in Los Angeles on Feb. 20. See the amazing outfits in pics right here!

Legendary designer Vera Wang hosted the Variety, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), and Women’s Wear Daily-hosted “Runway to Red Carpet” luncheon on Feb. 20. Held at Chateau Marmont, stars like Lea Michele, Olivia Munn, Alison Brie, Olivia Holt, Shay Mitchell and many more celebrated fashion on and off screen. Lea looked lovely in a chiffon gown by Zuhair Murad, from the Pre-Fall 2017 Ready-To-Wear Collection. Her hair was styled in a center part, in loose waves. She looked gorgeous!

Alexandra Daddario wore a stunning, fitted mauve pencil dress — the “Astley” strapless dress by Cushnie Et Ochs. She walked in style, wearing the Lavender ‘Carter’ Satin Pumps from their Fall 2018 Collection. Shay Mitchell looked professional in a black jumpsuit with her hair in a high top knot. Olivia Munn looked bright and cheery in a yellow blazer. Mary Phillips did Olivia’s makeup and explained the exact look to us! “First, we prepped Olivia’s skin using Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream. I warmed it up in my hands and pressed it into the skin to help create that glow from within look. I put a sheer wash of La Mer’s Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation in Beige and Honey all over her face. I mixed the two together to create the perfect custom color for Olivia. In the areas that needed a little more perfecting I used The Concealer by La Mer in Medium.”

Mary continued, “To add some color and life to the cheeks, I used Nudestix Nudies All Over Face Color Matte in Naughty N’ Spice. Then I went ahead and set everything with my favorite powder, La Mer’s New Sheer Pressed Powder in Medium Deep — I love the velvety weightless finish it gives. I used the Urban Decay Naked Heat palette on her eyes — all the pretty warm colors work so well with her skin tone. Then we plumped her lashes up with Full Exposure Mascara by Smashbox. This mascara really packs a punch. Then I use the Nudestix Rock N Roller Easy Eyeliner Ink in Bronze Patina to fill the spaces between the lashes in order to achieve the look of thicker, fuller lashes. Of course, I live for a beautiful highlight, so I used Nudestix All Over Face Color Glow in Hey, Honey to add to the tops of the cheekbones, the tip of the nose and softly under the brow. On the lips we mixed Nudestix Lip and Cheek Pencil in Mystic, (one of my favorites!) with the Nudestix Magnetic Matte Lip Color in Rose — it made for a really pretty and effortless looking combo that flattered the eye and Olivia’s skin.”

See more beauty and fashion looks from the event in the gallery attached!

