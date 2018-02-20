Happy birthday, Rihanna! The queen of R&B hit the dirty thirty today, Feb. 20, and to celebrate, we’ve rounded up her hottest outfits of all time!

Rihanna is officially 30, and we can’t believe it! To say she looks amazing is a total understatement. This year has certainly been a big one for the singer, and we can’t wait to see what her thirties bring her! Riri launched her new Fenty Beauty line in the fall of 2017, dabbled in some acting for the film Valerian, and even has a new boyfriend, Hassan Jameel — exciting! Rihanna did all of this while looking fabulous as always. So now that we’ve recapped her year, let’s take a look at some of her hottest outfits of all time!

Rihanna had quite a few events in the fall of 2017, and she looked fabulous for all of them! She stunned in a flowy yellow dress for the launch of Fenty Beauty. She looked simply radiant, and did we mention she went braless? Incredible! She was also the star of the Diamond Ball. She wore another flowy ballgown, this time black and super sultry! She totally pulled off the wet look with her hair flowing long down her back with some gorgeous jewels as well! Furthermore, Riri opted for a preppy look at her U.K. Fenty Beauty launch. She wore a sassy lavender puffy dress complete with lace and lots of tool — how fun!

And we can’t talk about Rihanna’s hottest looks without mentioning her sexy look at the Grand Kadooment in Barbados in August of 2017! She wore a sexy bejeweled bra with a matching bejeweled headdress and lots of colorful feathers! Kadooment day is the end celebrating to the Crop Over Festival — a three month festival that basically makes Coachella look like nothing! This was certainly a fun and sexy side of Riri that we haven’t seen before and we were living for it!

