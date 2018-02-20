Whitney’s in for a huge shock when she gets to Hawaii in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Feb. 20 episode of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life!’ Watch now!

The gang’s all here in one of the most beautiful places in the world! Whitney and her family and friends have made it to Hawaii. Whitney’s dad introduces everyone to Kaui, their tour guide, in our EXCLUSIVE preview. He’s an instant hit. Whitney calls Kaui a “gorgeous man.” Her mom adds, “Boy, is he good looking.” They’re not wrong! Kaui’s giving off major The Rock vibes! He tells everyone that they’re going to be heading to a private beach to learn how to surf, snorkel, and more. Sounds amazing, right? “I’m glad you’re here,” Whitney says to Kaui. “See, I think Kaui’s more on my level. Like, let’s snorkel, let’s relax…”

Whitney thinks the trip is going to be all relaxation. That’s not exactly how it’s going to go down. There’s the Coconut Chase. Whitney believes it’s just a 5K that her dad has signed her up for, but her dad admits there’s been a mix up. The Coconut Chase is actually an 8K. Okay, That’s a huge difference! Whitney is shocked, to say the least. She was NOT planning on that! Will Whitney follow through with the race or back out? After all, she is in Hawaii! No one would fault her for taking the relaxation route!

This season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life has been full of ups and downs. From the birth of Ashley’s baby to the Avi drama, there’s been no shortage of excitement in these episodes. We can’t wait to see what’s next for Whitney! My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

