Talk about tiny! Kourtney Kardashian admits to Khloe that she only weighs 98 pounds, just over 30 pounds more than son Mason, in this deleted scene from the Feb. 18 episode of ‘KUWTK!’

“You know she’s 97 pounds…” a shocked Khloe Kardashian, 33, says to friend Simon Gebrelul in this Keeping Up with the Kardashians deleted scene. Kourtney Kardashian, 38, quickly jumps in and says, “Guess what? I gained a pound. I’m 98 [pounds].” She adds that son Mason Disick, 8, weighs 62 pounds. Pretty soon Kourtney’s oldest child is going to be bigger than his momma!

Kourtney is the shortest of the Kardashian sisters at just 5 feet tall. Since giving birth to Reign, 3, in Dec. 2014, her third child with Scott Disick, 34, Kourtney has been hitting the gym hard to get her pre-baby body back and stay in shape. In April 2015, Kourtney posted an Instagram photo and revealed she weighed 116 pounds. She didn’t waste any time telling the haters wanting to criticize her about her weight to take a seat. “I’m 5 feet tall, so everyone relax,” she captioned the photo. “I’m on a workout kick, trying to bring some Monday motivation.”

Kourtney is on a super strict diet that helps keep her in shape. She revealed on her app in June 2017 that she steers clear of sugar, never drinks soda, and rarely drinks alcohol. Kourtney and her kids also don’t eat gluten or dairy. She wrote on her app why it was the right decision to make for her and her kids. “I have noticed a great positive change in behavior with my children when we stick to a gluten-free and dairy-free diet,” she wrote. “I don’t think everyone needs to eat this way but we had muscle testing done, which showed we all have sensitivities to corn, gluten and dairy.”

