Justin Bieber Kisses Selena Gomez In Romantic Embrace On The Beach In Jamaica — See Pics

Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, sure looked like they had a fantastic time together while in Jamaica on Feb. 19 for the Biebs’ dad, Jeremy Bieber‘s beach wedding! The two lovebirds were seen canoodling up a storm at the island nuptials and barely left each other’s side while enjoying drinks and mingling with other wedding guests. With wide smiles and romantic embraces, Jelena proved their love is definitely going strong and we couldn’t be more thrilled for them! SEE THE ADORABLE WEDDING PICS OF JUSTIN & SELENA HERE!

Their affection was sweet in a setting that was easygoing and fun. Jeremy and his bride, Chelsey Rebelo, donned casual looks for their special day that included the wedding party guys in white shirts with pink shorts and matching bow ties. Although it was dad’s big romantic moment, Justin and Selena sure seemed to steal the show with their love whether it was Selena standing behind Justin while he held onto her or the two of them sitting and gazing in each other’s eyes.

Since their reunion last year, Justin and Selena have seemed to be appreciating each other more than ever before and although there’s even been reports of a possibly marriage soon, the young stars have plenty of time to take that serious step. With all the passion their relationship is already bringing, there seems no need to rush things and we can’t wait to see where they go from here!

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber enjoying themselves in Jamaica! 🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/G2fn5mf70l — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) February 20, 2018

