Jennifer Lawrence Sizzles In Nearly Identical Dress Worn By Elizabeth Hurley

Va-va-Versace! Jennifer Lawrence looked hot at a photo call in London in a super similar dress to Elizabeth Hurley’s most famous look! See pics below and tell us, who wore it best?

Jennifer Lawrence, 27, looks better and better as she continues to promote her new movie Red Sparrow. First, she wore a black mini skirt, black thigh-high boots and an olive jacket at a screening in Washington, D.C. Then, she wore a gorgeous black gown at the BAFTAs on Feb. 18. Then, she really dropped jaws in a low cut sequin Dior dress at the London premiere on Feb. 19. Finally, at a photo call in London on Feb. 20, she took our breath away AGAIN in a super sexy, cleavage baring black dress. There was a thigh-high slit and tiny embellishments on the straps. It looked nearly identical to the famous Versace dress that Elizabeth Hurley wore back in 1994 at the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral.

They both look amazing in these very similar dresses! Jennifer kept her look super modern and sexy by rocking smokey eyes and her hair down, in a center part, with tons of texture. She skipped wearing a necklace, opting for a delicate bracelet instead. Her legs were elongated by super high, black strappy heels. This just shows that some fashion is totally timeless! You need a ton of confidence to pull off a look like this, and both ladies have it, for sure! We can’t wait to see what else Jennifer wears while promoting her new flick. Red Sparrow hits theaters on March 2.

HollywoodLifers, did you love seeing Jennifer Lawrence wearing a copy of Elizabeth Hurley’s black dress?