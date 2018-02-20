Rihanna Wears A ‘I Hate Rihanna’ Shirt On Her Birthday & Nothing Else — See Wild Pic

Rihanna’s birthday outfit was a total mood. Ri started her thirties with a bang by wearing this self-deprecating tee and no bottoms! See it here!

New decade, same Rihanna. The “Wild Thoughts” singer proved she was having the chillest 30th birthday ever by posting a photo of herself just lounging around at home. Interestingly, she decided to say goodbye to her twenties by wearing a shirt that said “I hate Rihanna.” To be honest, we totally identify with that self-loathing, but we just don’t have tees that proclaim it. Underneath her name it says, “don’t trust anyone in their 30s.” So funny! Scroll down to see her pantsless pic.

She captioned the photo, “last day to make a bad decision and blame it on my 20s.” Welcome to your thirties, where you have to pretend to be responsible, girl. Strangely enough, this wasn’t a tee that Rihanna or one of her friends made for her big day. It’s actually something that’s on sale at an art gallery in New York City. Wait, what? Who doesn’t love Rihanna? Yes, you too can buy the tee at the gift shop at the Red Bull Arts New York gallery space.

According to Red Bull Arts’ website, it’s a one-size-fits-all shirt designed by Norwegian artist Bjarne Melgaard, and it costs a steep $130. The shirt “is devoted to building solidarity between older men of means against the emotional and financial exploitation perpetrated by the young.” Not sure what that has to do with Rihanna, but okay!

