Parkland Students Cry In Horror As FL House Votes Down Motion To Ban Assault Weapons

The Florida House of Representatives voted against a measure to ban purchases of assault rifles just days after the horrific school shooting in Parkland.

Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were once again dealt a devastating blow. Just six days after Nikolas Cruz used an AR-15 rifle to murder 17 people, the Florida House voted down a motion that would ban assault weapons. Making the news even more heartbreaking, Parkland students watched the session in the House gallery. They were brought to tears as the 36-71 vote was read aloud, and we can’t possibly imagine the pain they are in. Although the meeting was held to simply discuss the idea of banning sales of military-style weapons, every Republican representative voted no, according to Miami New Times. The notion has left many with questions like– how many more students have to lose their lives for change to happen? Sadly, we agree. When will it be enough?

Despite the government’s decision, we have hope for our future. The students of Douglass High have used their tragedy as a platform to spark change. Shooting survivor Emma Gonzales recently made headlines when she bravely spoke out to public on the need for stricter gun control on Feb. 17. She took a stand at a gun rally outside the Broward County Federal Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, and called out President Trump and his funds from the National Rifle Association (NRA). “If the President wants to come up to me, and tell me to my face that it was a terrible tragedy and how it should have never happened, I’m going to happily ask him how much money he received from the NRA,” she said during her speech. Her passionate words help us find comfort in the fact that someday things will be different.

In addition to Emma’s call to action, Chelsea Handler has rededicated her career to activism. After blaming republicans and Florida Senator Marco Rubio in particular for the shooting, it’s clear her 2017 sentiment on getting more involved with politics holds true. In a statement posted to Twitter, Chelsea explained that her decision to not return for another season of her Netflix show is due to her wanting to become more involved with social issues. It’s clear that now, more than ever, something needs to be done, and it’s great to see both celebrities and everyday people stepping up to the plate.

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts of Florida’s decision to vote against the weapon ban? Let us know below!