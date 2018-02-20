Fergie Vows She’ll Sing The National Anthem Again If Asked After NBA All-Star Game Debacle

Despite her disastrous National Anthem performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star game, Fergie is vowing to sing it again in public. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

It would be tough task to top comedienne Roseanne Barr‘s awful 1990 National Anthem performance, but fans thought Fergie, 42, sure came close with her sultry jazz-infused version at the 2018 NBA All-Star game on Feb. 18. While the sitcom star’s rendition was purposefully awful, Ferg really seemed to give it her all, even though the result was a complete disaster to many viewers. NBA stars on the sidelines were seen giving each other looks of complete confusion, while others like Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green were seen outright laughing at her sexy Star Spangled Banner. The results garnered a resounding thumbs-down from social media, as the Twittersphere lit up roasting poor Fergie. Despite the embarrassing setback, the mother of one isn’t going to let it get her down.

“Now that a few days have passed she is still bummed that people are giving her so much hate for her performance, but that is not going to stop her from doing the song again in the future. If a team asks her to do it, she will do it and actually looks forward to it happening because she considers the job an honor,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem, and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” the singer said in an interview with TMZ Sports on Feb. 19. “I’m a risk-taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best,” she added.

Okay, maybe next time try not to make the National Anthem a sex-appeal song. Remember that it’s always nice for people in the audience to be able to sing along, and when performers do their own personal riffs they end up making the song all about themselves. Even Roseanne, who shrieked the anthem at a San Diego Padres game and then grabbed her crotch afterwards gave a diss at Fergie’s version, tweeting “Who saw Fergie’s national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better low-key.” Ouch!!! When the worst celebrity National Anthem performer of all time says you outdid her, take it to heart Fergie!

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of Fergie’s National Anthem performance? Was it wrong for her to try to make it so sexy?

SaveSave