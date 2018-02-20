Donald Trump Jr. Blasted On Twitter For Promoting Conspiracy Theories About Survivor Of FL Shooting

Donald Trump Jr. is under scrutiny for liking tweets that discredited a student from Parkland who’s protesting for gun control. See here.

Donald Trump Jr. liked two tweets on February 20 that voiced a vicious conspiracy theory about one of the survivors of the Parkland mass shooting, 17-year-old David Hogg. The theory alleges that Hogg was “coached” by his father, a retired FBI agent, to give the brave and impassioned speech he did on CNN on February 15. Hogg called out President Donald Trump (aka Trump Jr.’s dad) for not doing anything about gun control — and 17 of his fellow students died in a mass shooting because of it.

Trump Jr. liked two tweets peddling conspiracy theories about Hogg and his classmates, who are in the middle of planning the March For Our Lives, a protest planned for March 24 to demand politicians take action and implement gun control. One of the tweets was a link to the site True Pundit, a far-right site that has published several false stories about the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting. The tweet referred to Hogg as “the kid who has been running his mouth about how Donald Trump and the GOP are teaming to help murder high school kids by upholding the Second Amendment.”

Voters are furious on Twitter that Trump Jr. would ostensibly support people who would write such despicable false stories about children who just saw their friends get murdered in mass. Just because these high schoolers were able to speak eloquently on TV doesn’t mean they were “coached” by their parents to do so:

Don Jr. has liked at least two tweets pushing content that attempts to discredit one of the most vocal student survivors of the Parkland school shooting. pic.twitter.com/YI9ANh5dlL — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 20, 2018

With absolutely no proof, they are insinuating that blame for the shooting is on an FBI agent father of a survivor. That's about as low as one can go. — Scary Ghost (@Epicurious_me) February 20, 2018

“Because he’s a festering pile of poo, Donald Trump Jr. is liking tweets attacking teen shooting survivors – “ https://t.co/TWrnBHJUh0 — sara (@OliveandIzzy) February 20, 2018

Just because Donald Trump, Jr. is constantly coached to LIE by his father doesn’t mean that this sweet 17-year-old boy was coached by his father to give an anti-Trump narrative. And even if so, there is everything right in telling a son to be truthful. — Donald D. McDonald (@Reclusus) February 20, 2018

Donald Trump Jr "liked" a tweet from a conspiracy theorist about a teen from the FL school shooting. What a smarmy little treasonous pig he is. — Barbara_I (@Barbara102006) February 20, 2018

Hogg gave a statement to Buzzfeed News on February 20 about Trump Jr’s likes, which he called “immature, rude, and inhuman.” “I just think it’s a testament to the sick immaturity and broken state of our government when these people feel the need to pedal conspiracy theories about people that were in a school shooting where 17 people died and it just makes me sick,” Hogg said.

“It’s immature, rude, and inhuman for these people to destroy the people trying to prevent the death of the future of America because they won’t,” he said.