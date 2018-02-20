Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Fired From ‘Teen Mom 2’ After Anti-LGBTQ Tweet

That was fast! MTV officially ended its relationship with Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, after he was blasted for posting an anti-LGBTQ tweet.

After Jenelle Evans‘ husband, David Eason, was blasted for an anti-LGBTQ tweet he posted on Twitter earlier this week, MTV released the following statement on Feb. 20, saying he has been FIRED from Teen Mom 2. “David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on ‘Teen Mom 2,’ effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him,” the statement from MTV reads.

This somewhat expected announcement comes after David was blasted by fans for his hateful tweet. When David got into an argument with one of his followers, about why guns shouldn’t be allowed in schools, he said, “And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent. Because you think you know me? LMAO, why don’t you tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals. Oh, I forgot, that’s supposed to be normal.” Disgusting, right?

David was quickly blasted online by both fans and his Teen Mom 2 co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer, who called for his firing. Jenelle (pitifully) tried defending David by saying they “know gay people” and he was fine while around a few gay people at Farrah Abraham‘s birthday party earlier this year. But it wasn’t enough to save David. MTV heard how disgusted fans were over David’s hateful tweet, so they’ve now severed all ties with him. He’ll obviously appear in a few episodes of the forthcoming new season, as they’re in the midst of production, but based on MTV’s statement, he won’t be filming anymore after today, Feb. 20.

Official statement from @MTVPress: David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on ‘Teen Mom 2,’ effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him. — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom) February 21, 2018

They need HELP! Something needs to happen! This is all disturbing to say they least, but not surprising! 😞🙄 https://t.co/h662cEMuLN — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) February 20, 2018

I’m absolutely disturbed by the comments David made regarding gay & transgender parents. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 19, 2018

Somewhere, Jenelle’s mom, Barbara is jumping for joy — just like the rest of us.

