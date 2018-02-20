Chris Brown Sends Ex Rihanna Love For 30th Birthday On Instagram: See His Sweet Post

It seems Chris Brown just can’t let Rihanna go! Five years after they last split, he publicly showed love for her with an Instagram post on her 30th birthday. See it here!

Rihanna turns 30 on Feb. 20, and her ex, Chris Brown, hasn’t forgotten the special day…even after all these years! The hip-hop superstar took to Instagram in the early hours of Rih’s birthday to post a baby photo of her with the caption, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @badgalriri.” His show of affection for RiRi is pretty shocking, considering the two had a volatile, up and down relationship for years before finally ending things for good in 2013. Chris has never been shy about the fact that he still holds a candle for the birthday girl, but this public display was certainly something we did not see coming.

Obviously, Chris and Rihanna have long moved past the time he viciously assaulted her before the 2009 Grammys — they even dated afterward — and this Instagram post isn’t the first time in recent weeks that he brought her name up publicly. In a Feb. 9 tweet, Breezy admitted that he’d love to go on an epic world tour with Rihanna, Beyonce and Bruno Mars, and it got everyone talking. Don’t get your hopes up, though — an insider told HollywoodLife that Rih will “never” tour with Chris because she feels the fallout will negatively affect her career. Plus, Rihanna has moved on romantically from her ex, and has been dating Hassan Jameel since mid 2017.

Meanwhile, Chris hasn’t been linked to anyone since he split from Karrueche Tran in 2015, after news broke that he cheated on her with Nia Guzman and got the latter pregnant. His daughter, Royalty, was born in May of that year, and Karrueche was granted a five-year restraining order against Chris in 2017 after alleging that he threatened to kill her. Yikes!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chris sending Rihanna love on her birthday?