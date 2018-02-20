Jennifer Aniston, Miley Cyrus & 14 More Iconic Hollywood Blondes…Who Are Really Brunette

Some celebs, like Jennifer Aniston and Miley Cyrus are known for their blonde bombshell appeal! However, they aren’t really blonde! See who else had you fooled!

Just because a star is known for a certain look doesn’t mean it came naturally! Hollywood is packed with gorgeous women who have come to be associated with their stunning blonde locks! The kicker is they are actually brunette! Take for instance Jennifer Aniston, 49. The Friends actress’s blonde tresses are an integral part of her iconic look, but in reality she’s been fooling us all this time! Can you even imagine Rachel as a brunette? It just doesn’t work!

How about Jennifer Lawrence? Her light locks are such a key component to her lovable, bubbly persona! This 27-year-old beauty MUST be a true blonde, right?! Wrong. Although the Oscar-winner rocks light shades almost exclusively, at the end of the day she’s really a brunette too. Head here to take a peek at loads more celebs who own the blonde look even if it’s not the real deal!

Okay, now let’s consider the pop songstress Miley Cyrus. Her short, blonde pixie ‘do just about perfectly suits her wild, reckless, enthralling brand! That’s gotta be her natural hair color, right? Sadly, we’re wrong again! However, we gotta admit: Miley is just as stunning as a brunette, her real hair color. Alright, a happy-go-lucky Cali girl like Jessica Alba, 36, could totally be a real blonde, right? She could be, but she isn’t! The actress-turned-entrepreneur was born with far darker locks!

Next up is Game of Thrones star Lena Headey. The 44-year-old thespian looks so incredible with those long flowing blonde waves as Cersei Lannister while ruling Westeros, she’s gotta be a natural blonde! …Wrong again! She too was born a brunette! Don’t stop fooling us, ladies!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by some of these actresses? Let us know in the comments section below!