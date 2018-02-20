Carly Waddell & Evan Bass: ‘BIP’ Stars Share Sweet 1st Pics Of Adorable Baby Daughter

Carly Waddell & Evan Bass’ newborn daughter is SO adorable! The couple are officially parents to a baby girl, & there’s no question they’re already totally in love!

Carly Waddell, 32, gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on Feb. 15, and the cutie has already made her debut on social media. Carly and her husband Evan Bass, 35, shared their daughter’s first pics on Feb. 15 and 17 via Instagram, and our hearts are melting! Seriously, that is one cute baby. Evan and Carly named their little princess, Isabella Evelyn, and we can’t help but think it’s totally fitting. Click here to see beautiful pics from Carly and Evan’s wedding.

Carly shared the happy news of her daughter’s birth on Feb. 15 with a precious pic of herself cradling Isabella in a hospital bed. Proud dad Evan smiles alongside them in the photo. “We are so happy to announce the birth of sweet Isabella Evelyn Bass. She weighs 6lbs 8 ounces and has currently stolen her dad’s heart,” the new mom captioned the image. “The birth was amazing with no complications and I’m high over the moon with happiness ❤️ also high from pain meds.” Two days later, Carly shared a second photo, this time of just her and the newborn. “Guess who is going home?! 👶🏼💕” she wrote. Aw!

Carly and Evan fell in love on the season three set of Bachelor in Paradise, and fans have enjoyed watching their unexpected romance unfold ever since. The two ended up tying the knot last year, and on their honeymoon they discovered Carly was expecting her first child! But while Carly is just now becoming a mom, Evan has three sons from his previous marriage: Ensley, Nathan, and Liam. Not surprisingly, the entire family was super excited to find out they’d be having a girl at last!

“We are absolutely out of our minds with happiness,” Evan gushed to E! News in August, soon after announcing he was having a daughter. “Our whole family was hoping for a girl and it’s a dream come true. When we found out we both started crying our eyes out with tears of happiness. We are already planning an all pink room. The boys freaked out.” Aw! And of course the baby’s middle name, Evelyn, is a nod to her father.

“Well folks, I lost the battle to name our baby girl Evan but I won the war with the name: ‘Isabella Evelyn Bass,’” Evan captioned a photo of their daughter’s whimsical nursery. “My sweet Grandma Bass was named Evelyn and she was the best and I hope that our daughter is fierce like her.”

