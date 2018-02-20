Beyonce Welcomes a ‘Sing-Off’ With Wendy Williams After Auto-Tune Slam

Beyonce is completely unbothered by Wendy Williams’ auto-tone diss, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she wants to challenge the talk show host to a sing-off.

Wendy Williams certainly should have thought twice before coming for Beyonce, 36. After hearing Wendy slam her vocal skills on Feb. 20, Queen Bey is ready to set the record straight. “If Beyonce really worried about what Wendy Williams said then Beyonce would not be Beyonce. She is so far above that chatter. She just had to laugh it off. But, if Wendy ever wanted to put her money where her mouth is she would welcome a sing-off between the two to show who can really sing, and who is just a big bag of hot air!” a source close to Bey tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. If Beyonce and Wendy were to battle it out, we think Yonce would have an unfair advantage. After all, the “Run The World” singer has 20 Grammy Awards, and has been on the music scene for over a decade. She’s a pretty intimidating musician to go up against, right?

But, before Beyonce could even defend herself, the Bey Hive came to her rescue. A lot of angry fans took to Twitter to unleash their wrath on Wendy. “Why would Wendy Williams EVER come for the queen like that,” one user tweeted. “Beyonce NEEDS auto tune?! Where? Are you dumb?!” another fan said angrily. But for all of you loyal fans out there, Beyonce wasn’t the only artist on Wendy’s auto-tune list. “There are only a few people who can sing raw-dog and Fergie is not one, she needs auto-tune. Jen[nifer] Lopez needs auto-tune and Janet [Jackson] need auto-tune,” Wendy explained to her audience. Wendy’s harsh words came after Fergie delivered a shocking rendition of the U.S. national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18.

Despite Fergie’s attempt to put a personal twist on the beloved song, fans were just not into it, and Wendy was no exception. Fergie received so much backlash for the anthem that she even turned the comment section off on her Instagram posts! So sad, right? Nevertheless, we all make mistakes, and Fergie’s performance certainly doesn’t discredit her as a musician! We still love The Dutchess!

