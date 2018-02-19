Star Brim: 5 Things To Know About Cardi B’s BFF Who Shared Blac Chyna’s Alleged Sex Tape

Instagram model Star Brim admitted to reposting Blac Chyna’s alleged sex tape in the most unapologetic way ever! Here’s everything you need to know about her.

It’s been a rough day for Blac Chyna, 29. In addition to being slammed by fans for her alleged sex tape, Cardi B’s BFF Star Brim has also commented on the racy clip. The Instagram model admitted to retweeting the video, which surfaced on Feb. 19, because it was “entertaining,”according to Inquistr.com. After seeing that she reposted the tape, many users thought Star was responsible for the leak, but she has since denied the claims. In a YouTube video also posted on Feb. 19, Star explained there were no ill intentions involved with her post, and she even went on to say she has no issues with Chyna. That’s good, right? To Star’s defense, the video is all over social media, so we can understand how it found it’s way on her timeline. Nevertheless, it’s still unclear how the sex tape was released, but it’s safe to say it wasn’t because of Star. But, incase you want to know more about Cardi’s bestie, we’ve got you covered!

Star used to be a stripper. Just like Cardi, Star used to spend the majority of her days at a gentlemen’s club. We are uncertain if that is how the two met, but we know they’ve been friends for years. Star even made a cameo on Cardi’s music video for “Red Barz.” She’s 26-years-old. On her Instagram, Star posted a pic captioned, “Can’t wait for my birthday March 14 ill be turning 27.” The post shows her dressed in sexy black lingerie holding silver balloons and it’s so cute. Star is a bartender. Star hosts a lot of club events, but for one event in particular, “Stripe Tease Saturdays,” she acts as bartender. She has a lot of skills! She’s thrown major shade at singer Azealia Banks. Star’s shade to Azealia was in response to Azealia’s negative comments on Cardi’s hit single “Bodak Yellow.” Azealia tried to discredit the success of the song, which prompted Star to set the record straight. Their conversation turned violent when Star suggested that the two should fight, but we aren’t sure if the two ever got physical. She’s from Brooklyn, NY. In her Instagram bio, Star proudly states she was born and raised in Brooklyn. Now, we can totally understand why her and Cardi are so close. They have so much in common.

