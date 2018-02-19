Elizabeth Swaney: 5 Things About US Skier Competing On Hungary’s Olympic Team

Curious as to how an average skier from America found herself competing in the Olympics for Hungary? Here’s everything you need to know about Elizabeth Swaney.

1. She finished dead last in the women’s half pipe competition. After pulling off only one routine trick — a simple alley-oop — fans took to Twitter to criticize her lack of apparent skill, her “mediocre” performance and blast her for “not even trying.” Check out the video of her qualifying run below!

2. Her grandparents are from Hungary. Because of this, Elizabeth, 33, was able to compete as part of the country’s Olympic team. However, Elizabeth reportedly only started skiing since she was 25 years old.

3. Her inclusion in the Olympics may be due to a loophole. While Elizabeth has consistently been in the top-30 for World Cup events, there haven’t been 30 competitors in the field itself. In fact, her best performance had her finishing 13th out of 15 competitors. As a result, Philippe Belanger, the head judge in Pyeonchang, is contemplating the possibility of shrinking the number of qualifying spots for the event in future years.

4. She works as a software engineer in Silicon Valley. In order to help her get to the Olympics, Elizabeth used a crowd-funding site RallyMe to help raise the necessary funds, and she received $367 from eight donors.

5. She has a Master’s Degree from Harvard. Additionally, she also once ran against Arnold Schwarzenegger, 70, in his campaign for the governorship of California. In response to her Olympic performance, Elizabeth said, “I didn’t qualify for the finals, so I’m really disappointed with that. But I worked really for several years to achieve this,I didn’t qualify for the finals, so I’m really disappointed with that. But I worked really for several years to achieve this.”

