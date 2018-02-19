Tia Booth Reveals The Best Advice BFF & ‘Bachelor’ Alum Raven Gates Has Given Her

‘The Bachelor’ contestant Tia Booth revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY the words of wisdom BFF and Bachelor Nation alum Raven Gates dished out before she started her ‘Bachelor’ journey with Arie.

“The best advice Raven [Gates] gave me was to be myself and be open and honest like I am at home, and I think I did use that,” Tia Booth, 26, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Women Tell All taping. “There were some scenarios where I thought, ‘What would Raven do at this moment?’ And I used that and ran with it and it worked. She is not someone who backs down from confrontation, and she will speak her mind when warranted and I think I learned that from her.”

Raven, 26, and Tia’s friendship was revealed on the season 22 premiere of The Bachelor. They’re both from nearby towns in Arkansas. Raven competed for Nick Viall’s heart on season 21 of The Bachelor, and Nick broke her heart for Vanessa Grimaldi, 30. Raven later found love with Adam Gottschalk, 27, on Bachelor In Paradise. While things didn’t work out initially for Raven during her Bachelor Nation journey, she eventually got her happily ever after. Raven definitely knows a thing or two about how to handle the dramatic and complex journey of finding love within Bachelor Nation.

Tia has made it to the final four alongside Kendall Long, 26, Lauren Burnham, 25, and Becca Kufrin, 27. The Feb. 19 episode will be the highly-anticipated hometown dates episode, so Arie will bet traveling to Tia’s hometown of Weiner, Arkansas. Will Tia win Arie’s heart? We’ll just have to wait and see. It’s getting down to the wire and emotions are running high!

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. The show’s Women Tell All special will air Feb. 25 on ABC.

