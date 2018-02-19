On Presidents’ Day 2018, Twitter slammed Donald Trump for not acting presidential. Check out the funniest memes that claim we don’t actually have a president!

President Donald Trump, 71, urged Americans to have a “reflective” Presidents’ Day, and Twitter users responded by reflecting on how they wished they had a real president. Following a weekend that had Trump selfishly insinuating the FBI missed the signs about the Parkland shooter because they were investigating the Russian interference in the 2016 election, many have taken the time on Presidents’ Day to make it clear they don’t think there’s anything presidential about Trump. One user wrote, “Time to honor presidents on #PresidentsDay2018 since we no longer have one.” Another asked, “Remember when # PresidentsDay was worth celebrating because we had an actual leader and not a baby running our country?” Feel free to check out more savage memes and tweets dissing Trump below!

Meanwhile, Reverend Al Sharpton, 63, ruthlessly trolled Trump, writing, “On # PresidentsDay, I think about how I’ve known and dealt w/ the last three US Presidents. I also know the present occupant of the White House, he’s not in any of their classes of ability or thought!”

In addition to his tweet slamming the FBI, Trump also took some time out on this Presidents’ Day weekend to diss Oprah. In a widely criticized tweet, Trump wrote, “Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!” Click here to see pics of Donald Trump!

Time to honor some Presidents on #PresidentsDay2018 since we no longer have one. pic.twitter.com/jbM2hkk3KQ — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) February 19, 2018

The average American will reflect on #PresidentsDay2018 by wishin' we had a real one. — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) February 19, 2018

Remember when #PresidentsDay was worth celebrating because we had an actual leader and not a baby running our country? #PresidentsDay2018 pic.twitter.com/yBjPo9Xzxr — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) February 19, 2018

On #PresidentsDay, I think about how I’ve known and dealt w/ the last three US Presidents. I also know the present occupant of the White House, he’s not in any of their classes of ability or thought! pic.twitter.com/XjX6XJKUGZ — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) February 19, 2018

Wakanda may not be a democracy but T’Challa is the closest thing we have to a respectable president right now. #presidentsday — RAFAEL CASAL (@RafaelCasal) February 19, 2018

HollywoodLifers, which of these memes dissing Trump for not acting anything like a president was your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!