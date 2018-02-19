‘Celebrity Big Brother’s Live Veto & Eviction: Who Did Omarosa Get Out?

Another one bites the dust. Who was voted off of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ during the most recent live episode?

Metta World Peace, 38, was the latest evictee off of Celebrity Big Brother. It was another sympathy eviction, unfortunately, that went down on the Monday, February 19 live veto and eviction episode. As fans know, Metta has been asking to get voted out since the very beginning and he finally got his wish. This was after Ross Mathews, 38, won the veto and was able to save himself from eviction. And now onto how everything happened in this episode!

Omarosa Manigualt, Mark McGrath, Brandi Glanville, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Metta and Ross were chosen at random to participate in the veto competition. Before the competition started, host Julie Chen explained how viewers were allowed to vote for which veto they would be competing for. Out of three different veto options, the viewers voted for the “VIP Veto” that allows the winner to use it not just once but TWICE. This was a massive game changer, obviously. The competition was a nine-piece puzzle that each house guest had to put together. The first house guest to get the puzzle finished won, and that was… Ross! He actually won by mere seconds with Omarosa hitting the button right after him. Talk about cutting it close!

Ross winning the veto led to him taking himself off of the block, which also led to Omarosa deciding to nominate Metta since he is so desperate to go home. Can you hear my groan through these written words? First Keyshia Knight Pulliam, now Metta? How annoying.

And now, for everything else happened in this episode:

— Omarosa wreaked havoc on her fellow house guests by planting doubt in all the right places. Not only did she wink at Marissa after naming her eviction nominees, but she also started questioning everyone’s final four alliances. Brandi quickly fell for this, accidentally naming her final four alliance with Ross, Ari and Marissa in front of everyone in the kitchen. Awkward.

— Ariadna and Marissa assumed that Omarosa made a deal with James Maslow and Mark. They brought this to Brandi and Ross, and then later Brandi went as far to question the so-called alliance in front of the entire group including Omarosa. This pissed James off, so he starts to question the “alliance” he made with Omarosa and even brings Mark into his mindset. Mark brings this to Marissa, suggesting that if they team up they can save Ross and become the new Final Four.

— Marissa struggled with the thought of turning her back on Ariadna and refused to give James a straight answer.

