Mariah Carey’s got something to say! After Fergie was slammed for her national anthem rendition at the NBA All-Star Game, Mimi had some words of wisdom for Fergie!

“Darling, nobody needs to listen to that,” Mariah Carey, 47, told TMZ when asked what advice she’d give to Fergie, 42, after the “Fergalicious” singer received major criticism for her national anthem performance at the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18. That’s right, Mimi! Fergie needs to ignore the haters! Fergie’s performance caused serious controversy after Fergie sang a very different rendition of the national anthem. While Fergie’s voice sounded great, many fans didn’t like her sexy and bluesy delivery of “The Star Spangled Banner.” Fergie hasn’t spoken publicly about the performance yet, but she’s still a trending topic on Twitter a day later.

Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green, 27, was caught laughing during Fergie’s performance. Now that’s awkward. Roseanne Barr, 65, then dissed Fergie with this tweet: “Who saw Fergie’s national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey.” That’s a low blow, Roseanne! Roseanne sang the national anthem at an MLB game in 1990 and was widely criticized for her vocals and grabbing her crotch at the end of the performance. After Fergie’s performance, Shaquille O’Neal, 45, immediately defended her. “Oh, stop, don’t do that. Leave my Fergie alone,” Shaq told Charles Barkley, 54. “Fergie, I love you. It was different, it was sexy.”

Mariah is well aware of what it’s like to cause controversy with a performance. During her New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance in 2016, Mariah walked off stage after suffering technical difficulties. A vocal track malfunction showed Mariah was seemingly lip-syncing the songs. Mariah brushed off the disastrous performance in the most Mariah way possible and returned to the stage the very next year for her big comeback. Mimi redeemed herself in the best way possible. Fergie just needs to take the Mimi approach and not listen to the haters!

