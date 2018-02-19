Lindsey Vonn Strikes Back At Trolls Who Mock Her For Failing To Medal: Bullies Won’t Defeat Me

Lindsey Vonn isn’t letting the Trump trolls on the Internet get to her! She clapped back after haters laughed at her for placing sixth in the super-G Olympic event.

Lindsey Vonn, 33, isn’t listening to her “bullies.” When the alpine ski racer tied for sixth place in the super-G, a high-speed hybrid of downhill and giant slalom, at the PyeongChang Olympics on Feb. 17, trolls came out of the woodwork to flood her with scathing comments about how they were glad to watch her lose due to her previous criticism of Donald Trump. But thankfully, the athlete isn’t letting the ridicule bring her down as she competes in her last Olympic Games. “That’s what bullies want you to do,’’ she said. “They want to defeat you. And I’m not defeated. I’m the same. I stand by my values. I’m not going to back down. I may not be as vocal right now with my opinions, but that doesn’t mean they’ve won. I haven’t changed my mind.’’

Many Trump supporters have criticized the Olympian for telling CNN in Dec. 2017 that she "hope[s] to represent the people of the United States, not the president" at the Winter Games, which likely led to their slamming of her this time around. After noticing the abuse being sent Lindsey's way, some people called it out in her defense. "I just spent last 20 min's reading thru tweets directed at @lindseyvonn. Sickened & disgusted once again by the lack of humanity that engulfs our country. She just raced her damn heart out & Trump supporters gloat/cheer/celebrate her inability to medal. Is this what we've become?" ESPN commentator Julie Foudy said on Twitter. The skier saw her message and responded eloquently. "It's ok Julie. Not everyone has to like me but my family loves me and I sleep well at night. I work hard and try to be the best person I can be. If they don't like me their loss I guess… Thank you for your support," Lindsey responded. Well said!

It’s ok Julie. Not everyone has to like me but my family loves me and I sleep well at night. I work hard and try to be the best person I can be. If they don’t like me 🤷🏼‍♀️ their loss I guess… Thank you for the support🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/EaySJE7QAe — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 17, 2018

