Khloe Kardashian Reveals Scary Pregnancy Complications On ‘KUWTK’: ‘I Can’t Walk’

In a preview for next week’s ‘KUWTK,’ Khloe Kardashian finds herself in intense pain during the early stages of her pregnancy. Watch here.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, has made pregnancy seem effortless since she finally confirmed she’s carrying her first child in December, but it turns out that just a few months ago, she was having some problems. Those issues are now being document on the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. A preview for the Feb. 25 ep shows Khloe lounging on the couch in sweats while having her sisters, Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, over for a visit. “Literally, I like can’t even walk,” she tells them, to which Kourtney responds by asking if the 33-year-old can call her doctor “right now.”

The preview doesn’t give any indiction of what exactly was wrong with Khloe or what her specific symptoms were, but it definitely seems like she was struggling there for a little. These days, though, all seems to be going well for the mom-to-be, who is seven and a half months along and still taking part in daily (but safe!) workouts with her trainer. This will be Khloe’s first baby, and although her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 26, has been busy with his basketball career throughout the pregnancy, he seems to be supporting her to the utmost degree. Khloe has gushed over her man and the sweet things he does for her on numerous occasions!

Khloe’s baby will make three newborns in the Kardashian family, as Kim and Kanye West just had their third child, Chicago West, via surrogate in January, and Kylie Jenner gave birth to her baby girl, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1. This family just keeps growing and we can barely keep up!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe will be a good mom!?