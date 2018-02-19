‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Beg MTV To Fire Jenelle Evans & Husband After His Shocking Homophobic Tweets

Fans are slamming ‘Teen Mom 2’ star David Eason for his offensive tweets, and once you have seen them, you’ll understand why!

Jenelle Evans, 26, and her husband David Eason, 29, are under fire yet again. But this time, Teen Mom 2 fans want them fired from the show! After pics surfaced of Jenelle posing with a massive assault rifle on Feb.15, many fans grew enraged due to the fact that the post followed the horrific Florida school shooting on Feb. 14. Coming to his wife’s defense, David attempted to quiet haters, but managed to insult the entire LGBTQ community. David dropped a series of homophobic slurs in a Twitter argument with another user over whether or not guns should be allowed in schools. “Education is how we protect our kids. It starts with intentional parenting,” the user started. Sadly, David responded with, “And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent. Because you think you know me? LMAO, why don’t you tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals. Oh, I forgot, that’s supposed to be normal,” David tweeted. The slurs certainly came out of nowhere, right?

Interestingly, David has since deleted the tweets, but that hasn’t stop users from unleashing their fury. “This is the type of person that’s allowed on tv, the type of person that’s paid by @MTV & @Viacom, and the type of person our youth is influenced by! We need to take a stand for gender equality and show our youth they’re loved no matter who they grow to be! FIRE DAVID EASON!” one user tweeted angrily. They certainly have a point! Nevertheless, David has not apologized for his harsh words. But, we have a feeling he won’t be righting his wrongs anytime soon.

When fans initially attacked Jenelle’s weapon pic, David quickly responded with, “What do you think I sit around all day watching TV to check the news before I post a picture… umm no b*tch.” Yikes! And when it comes to Jenelle’s response, her reaction was no better. The reality TV star simply tweeted, “Bad timing,” and we can’t help but think duh! Now, even more fans are demanding that the couple be fired. Their gun photo even prompted users to create a Change.org petition, according to In Touch. I guess we will have to wait and see what MTV decides to do. We’re confident they will take some sort of action!

This is the type of person that’s allowed on tv, the type of person that’s paid by @mtv & @Viacom, and the type of person our youth is influenced by! We need to take a stand for gender equality and show our youth they’re loved no matter who they grow up to be! FIRE DAVID EASON! pic.twitter.com/lfhFz0eke1 — ImFcknRakin! (@ImFcknRakin) February 19, 2018

@amyschumer @mtv @Viacom employ this man, David Eason (@davideportcity) he is on the show teen mom 2. He is married to Jenelle Evans Eason who also uses homophobic slurs. Please help us fight these two. This isn’t ok. pic.twitter.com/s3oKlqN472 — Probably Not Star (@HalfSh3ll3dH3r0) February 19, 2018

It’s disgusting we live in a world where @mjfree and MTV continue to employ racist, homophobic, abusive individuals. What about their teen followers? The ones who listen to what they say? FIRE DAVID EASON & JENELLE EVANS!!!!! — Dudebabedudebabedudebabe (@NicoleL64422547) February 19, 2018

Poor Maryssa, Jace, Kaiser and Ensley have to grow up listening to all of this hate speak. I pray that none of those sweet kids are gay, transgender or questioning because David would public shame and disown them. David Eason is an abomination. — Nonmom Jenelle Evans (@NonMomJenelle) February 19, 2018

Over the years Jenelle Evans has shot up heroin on tv, neglected her children, abused her animals, wished death on a veteran and posed with a gun mere hours after a horrific school shooting. When will she face consequences for her actions? Stop paying her for acting stupid!! — Lexus Carrera (@LexusCarrera) February 17, 2018

