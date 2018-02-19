Niall Horan & Hailee Steinfeld Get Flirty In Vegas & Have ‘Chemistry’: Are They Dating?

Rumors that Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld are an item surfaced again after they were seen in Vegas. Watch here and get EXCLUSIVE scoop on their relationship!

Are Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld the hottest new couple in Young Hollywood?! More than a month after dating rumors first swirled around this duo, new speculation has emerged after they attended the Backstreet Boys show in Las Vegas together on Feb. 17. Several videos of the two hanging out in a private section with a group of friends popped up on Twitter, and although there’s no major PDA, they clearly seem to be enjoying one another’s company. In one vid, we can see them dancing and singing along while standing right next to each other! Fans first started wondering if Niall and Hailee were dating when they were spotted together in London at the beginning of January, and this had definitely added fuel to the fire.

However, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that these two are simply just “good friends,” although there’s no denying that they have a connection. “Niall absolutely loves Hailee to pieces and whenever they’re together they have a blast,” our source explains. “There’s a lot of good chemistry between them and they’re clearly attracted to each other. Niall would love to take things to the next level, and he’s made that clear to Hailee, but she doesn’t want to get seriously involved right now. Her main priority is her career at the moment. She adores Niall, though, and when she feels the time is right, she would have no reservations about dating him. In the meantime, they’re enjoying hanging out as just friends.”

When Hailee was asked about her relationship with Niall in mid-January, she refused to comment on their status either way, and explained that she is simply a very private person when it comes to her personal life However, Niall definitely didn’t hide the fact that he finds Hailee to be someone special when he wished her a happy birthday on Instagram in December — he even referred to her as the “loveliest person on the planet” in his caption. Awww! We totally ship these two!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Niall and Hailee would make a cute couple?