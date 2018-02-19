HollywoodLife is debuting an EXCLUSIVE preview of the highly-anticipated movie adaptation of ‘Every Day.’ Rhiannon and A have a heart-to-heart that might end in heartbreak.

Rhiannon (Angourie Rice) and A, inhabiting the body of a boy named Alexander (Owen Teague), are busy making dinner when their date night takes a turn. “I’ve been thinking about this over and over and over. I’m always going to be blocking you from being with someone who is perfect for you,” A says. Rhiannon walks away, but A’s not finished. A continues: “Do you think I want to live without you? Do you think I’ll ever be happy in a place you’re not? Go back to a life that you’re not in? Back to seeing only faces that aren’t yours? Hearing only voices that aren’t yours?” Rhiannon pleads, “We can make it work, A.” A wants to believe that. But is it possible when A is just going to wake up in a different body every single day?

Every Day is based on David Levithan’s acclaimed New York Times best-selling young adult novel. The book tells the story of 16-year-old Rhiannon, who falls in love with a mysterious soul named A who takes over a different body every day. With each new day, Rhiannon and A work to find each other. As they fall more in love with each other, the reality of their complex and unique relationship start to settle in.

The movie, directed by Michael Sucsy, also stars Maria Bello, Debby Ryan, Jacob Batalon, Justice Smith, Lucas Jade Zumann, and Colin Ford. Every Day hits theaters Feb. 23.

