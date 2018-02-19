Jennifer Aniston Looked To Brad Pitt For Support Prior To Split With Justin Theroux, Report Claims

In the months before her separation from Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston reportedly found comfort from an unlikely source — her ex, Brad Pitt!

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux kept their split out of the public eye for a few months before making their big announcement earlier this month, but her ex, Brad Pitt, knew all about what was going on, according to a new report. “Jen and Brad remained close since their 2005 split, but she has leaned on him more over the past 15 months,” an insider tells the Sunday Times. However, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that this report is “nonsense,” and Jen’s publicist told the publication that the story is “another fabrication.” Still, ever since Jen and Justin announced their separation, fans have been shipping a reconciliation between her and Brad, who is single, too, after splitting from Angelina Jolie in Sept. 2016.

Although there is no actual indication of a romantic reunion between Brad and Jen, Entertainment Tonight has reported that the exes still have each other’s phone numbers, and are in touch once in a while. The site’s source insists that the two are “absolutely not together” at the moment, but of course, there’s no telling what could happen in the future! However, for now, Brad is doing his best to publicly keep out of any drama surrounding Jen and Justin. “He’d love to be far removed from it, but he knows he will be in the center of the tornado. He will do his best to avoid it and not address it. But he also knows that will be impossible. He just wants to get back to a normal life.”

Jen and Justin have yet to file for divorce, but in their shocking separation announcement on Feb. 15, they admitted that they had actually ended things at the end of 2017. However, they still took a vacation together with friends to ring in the New Year, and reportedly reunited one last time on Valentine’s Day, just before breaking the news of their breakup to the public.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jen and Brad will ever get back together?!