Travis Scott Performs At Night Club With Tristan Thompson In Crowd — Where Are Kylie & Khloe?

Tristan Thompson hit up a night club on Feb. 17 to watch Travis Scott perform! The basketball player was spotted with two of Khloe Kardashian’s exes… where was she?!

Travis Scott, 25, just took some time off from his dad duties to perform a short 30-minute set at a night club in Los Angeles on Feb. 17 as part of the festivities surrounding the NBA All-Star Game! But he had a special fan in the audience as he sang his four tracks, “Butterfly Effect,” “Huncho Jack,” “Antidote,” and “Goosebumps.” Tristan Thompson, 26, was looking on as the rapper took the stage at the Rémy Martin MVP Weekend party!

While Travis, who welcomed his daughter Stormi Webster with Kylie Jenner on Feb. 1, was in attendance for his gig, Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend was there for leisure, and reportedly had some interesting company — Khloe’s exes French Montana and James Harden! An insider confirmed to E! News that all three men hung out together at the same time while enjoying the party. “Tristan was there for a while before Travis Scott performed, he hung out at the Remy Martin table and enjoyed a few cocktails. He was really cool and was having a good time enjoying the party,” the source said.”French walked in with The Weeknd and Future. French walked over to Tristan’s table and hung out there and even watched Travis at the table. There was no weirdness between Tristan and French.”

We’re glad to hear things weren’t awkward between the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s former love and her current beau — but that probably explains why she didn’t make an appearance herself. That, or, hanging out at 1 a.m. in a club while more than seven months pregnant just doesn’t sound like a ton of fun. Khloe’s little sister also didn’t make it out to support her baby daddy during his brief performance. While Kylie’s become more present since giving birth by posting on social media again and being photographed out in LA, she still hasn’t been spotted at super public events like this one, so it’s not much of a surprise that she skipped out. Hope she’s having fun with Stormi!

