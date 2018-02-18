Tiny ‘Pissed’ T.I. Still Follows Bernice Burgos On Instagram: ‘It’s Disrespectful & Like A Slap In The Face’

T.I. hasn’t unfollowed his former side-chick Bernice Burgos on Instagram, and Tiny is upset! A source close to Tiny EXCLUSIVELY told HL how it’s affecting their relationship!

Tiny, 42, has absolutely had it with the fact that T.I., 37, still follows his former side-chick Bernice Burgos, 37, on Instagram. A source close to Tiny EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about the couple’s latest source of drama surrounding Bernice, who Tiny almost ran into at a NYFW show. “Tiny is pissed that Tip is still following Bernice on Instagram. She thinks it’s totally disrespectful to her and like a slap in the face,” our source said. “They’ve had a number of fights over it, and she just can’t understand why he refuses to unfollow Bernice. It would be very simple and easy to do and would mean a lot to her. Tip is sticking by his guns though. He’s refusing to give in and the more Tiny badgers him about it, the more determined he is.”

From T.I.’s perspective, he hasn’t done anything wrong. “Tip thinks Tiny just needs to get over it and stop being so petty,” our source said. “He’s a grown man and refuses to be ordered around like a kid and told want to do. And it’s not even like he spends any time checking out and liking Bernice’s posts. It’s a big deal to Tiny though, and it’s bugging her like crazy. She just can’t let it go.”

We reported earlier how Tiny is still dealing with unresolved feelings of jealousy toward Bernice, according to a source close to Tiny. On top of that, the source added that she’s struggling to forgive T.I. Click here to see pics of T.I. checking out Tiny!

