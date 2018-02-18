‘Southern Charm’ Star Naomie Olindo Reveals Nose Job Following Breakup — See Before & After

Reality star Naomie Olindo shared that she got a nose job a few weeks ago. See the amazing results!

Sometimes you just need to make a big change, right? That’s precisely what Southern Charm star Naomie Olindo, 25, just did! She revealed to fans on Thursday, Feb. 15, that she had some work done recently. More specifically to her nose. She posted a new selfie, which immediately had fans noticing that she didn’t look quite the same. That’s when she shared that she got a “new” nose, using the nose emoji. And we gotta admit, she looks fantastic!

As you can probably guess, the compliments from fans immediately starting pouring in! “Thank you!” she responded to one follower. “Zero point in hiding ANYthing!” We have to agree! If you’re gonna do it, you might as well own your decision! And, in this case, we think she’s looking gorgeous! Head here to see what other celebs have also decided to get plastic surgery!

The decision to go under the knife comes just 5 months after Naomie and her boyfriend Craig Conover decided to call it quits. After the big reveal, Naomie opened up about taking on the procedure with Bravo’s Lookbook on Feb. 16. “Getting my nose done was something I’ve wanted since I was eight years old. It’s still early in my recovery but I’ve never been happier. My surgeon, Dr. [A Joshua] Zimm, did the most amazing job and my only regret is not having done it sooner!”

“Plastic surgery shouldn’t be taboo … If there’s something about yourself that you don’t like and you have the opportunity to change it, why wouldn’t you?” she added. “I did it for me and no one else and want to be as open as possible about it. I’m so happy with my decision and would do it 100 times over.” With so much negativity surrounding plastic surgery, Naomie is so refreshing!

